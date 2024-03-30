Politics in Manipur is heating up as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency concluded today at 3 pm. With no withdrawals recorded, a total of 4 candidates have solidified their positions in the electoral race, setting the stage for an intriguing battle for parliamentary representation.

The candidates vying for the coveted 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency seats are:

Alfred Kanngam S Arthur (Indian National Congress)

Kachui Timothy Zimik (Naga People's Front)

Alyson Abonmai (Independent)

S. Kho John (Independent)

Each candidate brings their unique perspective and vision to the table, representing diverse interests and ideologies within Manipur's political spectrum.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting their respective affiliations, election symbols have been allocated to each candidate:

Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Indian National Congress will be represented by the iconic 'Hand'.

Kachui Timothy Zimik of the Naga People's Front has been assigned the symbol of the 'Cock'.

Independent candidate Alyson Abonmai will campaign under the emblem of the 'Diamond'.

While S. Kho John also an independent candidate, will be symbolized by the 'Trumpet'.