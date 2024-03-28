Four candidates will contest from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat as their nominations were accepted post scrutiny, an official said.



The candidates are K Timothy Zimik of Naga People's Front, Alfred Kangam Arthur of the Congress and Independent nominees Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.



"The returning officer of Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency has accepted all the four candidates of the seat, which is reserved for STs, after scrutiny," the official said.



Six candidates are in the fray for the Inner Manipur seat.



Elections in the state will be held in two phases, with Inner Manipur and some parts of Outer Manipur going to polls on April 19, while the remaining areas in Outer Manipur going to polls on April 26.



Also Read: Manipur: BJP-backed NPF contender Timothy Zimik throws hat in the ring for Outer LS seat

Meanwhile, the Young Kuki, representing Kuki youths as well as Kuki volunteers in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency, has announced its decision to abstain from the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Additionally, Kuki Mothers, another faction of the tribal body have announced their decision to boycott the elections.

This decision comes a day after he Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Presidential Council, after discussions with its constituent member tribes, has reached a consensus that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

This decision has been made in light of the current challenges faced by the community.

However, the council strongly encourages all community members to exercise their democratic right to vote in the election, while refraining from contesting for the Outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat.