In a significant development, the Guwahati High Court has overturned the state government's speaking order, paving the way for Naba Kumar Sarania, an Independent Member of Parliament from Assam, to contest from the Kokrajhar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This ruling comes after questions were raised regarding the authenticity of Sarania's caste certificate, which had initially posed a barrier to his candidacy.

Naba Kumar Sarania, a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape, had faced challenges regarding his eligibility to contest from Kokrajhar due to alleged discrepancies in his caste certificate. However, with the High Court's decision in his favor, Sarania has been vindicated, allowing him to pursue his candidacy unhindered.

Confirming the same, Naba Kumar Sarania while speaking to the India TodayNE said that he will be filing his nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kokrajhar constituency as the Gauhati High Court has given the ruling in his favour.

This decision holds particular significance within the context of Assam's political dynamics, especially in the Kokrajhar constituency, which has been historically significant in the state's socio-political landscape. Sarania's candidacy adds another layer of complexity to the electoral equation, potentially reshaping the contours of political competition in the region.

Looking ahead, Sarania's clearance to contest from Kokrajhar injects a new dimension into the electoral narrative, setting the stage for a closely watched contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As stakeholders across the political spectrum recalibrate their strategies in light of this development, the electorate awaits the unfolding of events with heightened interest, cognizant of the broader implications for Assam's political landscape.