Gaurav Gogoi alleges accused in Zubeen Garg case linked to BJP

Assam Congress leader and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, in an exclusive interaction with India Today NE, said there is a growing wave of public demand for political change in the state, driven by what he described as a decade of “fear and divisive politics.”

Speaking during an ongoing series of campaign roadshows, Gogoi said the energy behind his campaign stems from public frustration with the current government. He claimed that people are seeking an alternative and expressed confidence in the opposition alliance, stating that the Congress has formed a “very strong coalition” with five other parties, improving its electoral arithmetic compared to the previous election.

Highlighting what sets Congress apart in this election, Gogoi pointed to the alliance factor and alleged governance failures under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He claimed that corruption has increased during Sarma’s tenure, alongside a rise in the Chief Minister’s family assets, while rural economic conditions have weakened. Gogoi also alleged that payments to local contractors are pending and that key indicators in health and education have declined.

On the issue of justice for Zubeen Garg, Gogoi responded to criticism from the Chief Minister regarding Congress’s promise to act within 100 days if voted to power. He alleged that individuals linked to the case have close associations with leaders in the ruling party, including alleged connections with the Chief Minister and members of the BJP. Gogoi asserted that these links explain the government’s defensive stance and maintained that “the truth will come out” if Congress forms the government.

Reiterating his campaign message, Gogoi said that voters have now assessed the current leadership’s record and are inclined towards change in the upcoming elections.