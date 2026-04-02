Gaurav Gogoi alleges ‘syndicate politics’ in BJP, promises new law to bar kin from govt contracts

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on April 2 launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP is promoting “syndicate mafia” politics in the state and vowing sweeping reforms if voted to power.

Addressing a campaign gathering in Karbi Anglong, Gogoi claimed that tickets in the BJP are being given to individuals associated with syndicate networks, a charge that is likely to intensify political tensions ahead of the Assembly elections.

He also accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of betraying former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, suggesting internal discord within the ruling party.

Outlining his party’s vision, Gogoi said the Congress aims to build a “Notun Bor Axom” (New Assam), centred on transparency and accountability in governance. He announced that, if elected, the party would introduce a new law to bar close aides of the Chief Minister and ministers, as well as their family members, from securing government contracts.

The Congress leader said such a measure is necessary to curb alleged favouritism and ensure a fair and corruption-free system. His remarks come amid an increasingly aggressive campaign by opposition parties targeting the BJP’s governance record in Assam.