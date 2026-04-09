Gaurav Gogoi casts vote in Jorhat, says ‘powerful, fearless Assam will emerge’

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in the Assembly elections on April 9 and expressed confidence that a “powerful, fearless and new Assam” will emerge after the results.

Gogoi exercised his franchise at a polling station in Jorhat, accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, at DCB LP School.

Speaking to reporters, he said the new government would protect democratic rights and uphold freedom of expression. “Today is an important day for Assam. People are going to play a decisive role in the future of the state,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the outcome, Gogoi added that the coming government would work for the progress of the state. He had earlier appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their franchise to secure their future.

Gaurav Gogoi is the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha and is contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam, where he is in a direct contest with BJP leader and Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

His mother, Dolly Gogoi, recalling earlier elections, said she had voted alongside her husband, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, in the past. She expressed confidence that her son would win with the support of the people.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly began at 7 a.m. on Thursday, with voters deciding the fate of 722 candidates.