Gaurav Gogoi demands probe into Himanta's alleged links with Shyamkanau Mahanta

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on April 3 launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging deep-rooted corruption and demanding a probe into the latter’s alleged links with businessman Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Addressing a large election rally at Sarupathar in Golaghat district in support of Congress candidate Jiban Chutia, Gogoi accused the BJP-led government of fostering a “syndicate raj” in Assam. He claimed that the system enables a select group to operate with political backing, extracting undue benefits while ordinary citizens suffer.

Referring to the BJP’s promise of development, Gogoi alleged that even after nearly a decade in power, the state continues to grapple with unemployment, rising prices, and inadequate public services. He further claimed that despite tall promises, many government benefits fail to reach the intended beneficiaries.

The Congress leader also questioned the Chief Minister’s integrity, alleging misuse of public platforms and inappropriate remarks that, according to him, diminish the dignity of the office. He asserted that such conduct reflects poorly on governance and public accountability.

Gogoi reiterated that the Congress, if voted to power, would dismantle the alleged syndicate network within 100 days and ensure a transparent investigation into corruption-related allegations, including those linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Taking aim at the BJP’s governance model, Gogoi said the administration has centralised power among a few individuals, sidelining grassroots voices. He emphasised that Congress would work toward inclusive governance and equitable distribution of welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits reach all sections of society without discrimination.

He also raised concerns over unresolved border disputes, price rise, and what he described as the government’s failure to address pressing public issues effectively.

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, with both the BJP and Congress sharpening their campaign narratives across the state.