With only two days left until the third phase of the country's 18th Lok Sabha elections, several star campaigners and high-profile leaders including All India Congress leaders conducted marathon election campaigns for Opposition Unity Forum Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami in Sontali and Goroimari area under the newly formed Samaria constituency on Saturday. The Goroimari Block Congress Committee organised the rally at Goroimari Town Club Field, where AICC General Secretary and supervisor of the Assam State Prithviraj Sathe took part as a chief guest along with MP Candidates from Jorhat LS Constituency Gaurav Gogoi and Dibrugarh LS Constituency Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Guwahati LSC candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and many other congress party leaders took part in the election campaigns. Sathe alleged that the BJP will cut all the benefits of special castes and communities if it wins 400 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The All India Leader slammed the BJP and spoke out against the price hike, citing the history of the BJP's speculation and urging the people to beware of this speculation. Modi is selling Indian resources from one side and on the other hand, shouting slogans like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Sathe also alleged that Modi has not uttered a word about the abuse of women in states ranging from Olympic winners to Manipur and Karnataka incidents as well. He urged the people to vote for Mira Barthakur, a strong voice of women's society, to raise the issues of all classes of citizens in Parliament, to reduce price hike, food prices and for employment of the unemployed to elect Barthakur with huge votes.

The meeting was presided over by the Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, where APCC President Bhupen Bora alleged, "If you don't vote for BJP, you will be demolished in Barak and cut off your ears in Morigaon." Bora urged the public to cast their votes for Congress, "If BJP wins, the harmony of the Sankar-Ajan will be destroyed." Bora also remembered the history of the CAA Protest and about the martyr's and request to cast their votes for Congress.

The late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son and MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi said the wind was blowing in favor of Mira Borthakur Goswami everywhere in the Guwahati metropolitan area. People in Guwahati who are anxious to win Meera. Gaurav Gogoi said in his speech that his late father Tarun Gogoi was chief minister in Assam for 15 years, yet they don't have tea gardens, resorts, schools, News channel-paper. Gogoi also alleged that Modi is the most rhetorical Prime Minister and BJP is the most rhetorical government. He also alleged the BJP is taking votes in the name of lies and propaganda by talking about several Congress schemes including Mamoni, Baideo, Majni, Na Bawari etc. Gogoi emphasized the BJP has opened liquor shops in villages to destroy the youth and if the Congress comes to power, it will open schools instead of liquor shops.

All India Congress Spokespersons Dr. Ajay Kumar and Mahimah Singh also addressed the public on the current strong position of the Congress Party at the All India level and the anti-people activities of the BJP.

Meanwhile, APCC President Bhupen Bora, MP and Congress candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency Gaurav Gogoi and Boko MLA Nandita represented Congress candidate Meera Barthakur Goswami at another huge election rally organized by Chamaria Block Congress at Sontali Higher Secondary School ground in Boko constituency.