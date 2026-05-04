Gaurav Gogoi loses Jorhat to BJP's Goswami by 23,182 votes as BJP nears majority in Assam

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi was defeated in the Jorhat Assembly constituency on Monday, May 4, losing to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Goswami secured 69,439 votes, while Gogoi finished with 46,257 as the final round of counting concluded, ending what had been closely watched as a key contest in Upper Assam.

The result comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party moves towards a decisive return to power in the state. Trends through the day showed the party pushing well past the majority mark of 64 seats, underlining a strong electoral consolidation that has reshaped Assam’s political landscape.

Early figures from the Election Commission indicated the BJP leading in 79 seats, while the Indian National Congress trailed with leads in 23. The Bodoland People's Front was ahead in 10 seats and the Asom Gana Parishad in nine. Smaller parties also made limited gains, with the All India United Democratic Front leading in two seats, Raijor Dal in two, and the United People's Party Liberal in one.

The scale of the BJP’s lead points to a mandate that goes beyond incumbency. Analysts say a strong consolidation of the Hindu vote played a significant role in driving the party’s surge across regions.

For Congress, the outcome marks a sharp setback. Despite leadership adjustments and an aggressive campaign, the party struggled to regain lost ground. Its inability to reconnect with key voter groups — including the Ahom community, tea garden tribes and sections of Muslim voters — has weakened its position across Upper Assam constituencies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi later on Monday. Confirming the visit, party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM,” as trends showed strong gains for the party in Assam as well as other key states.