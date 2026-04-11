Global delegates laud India’s ‘Festival of Democracy’ during Assembly polls under ECI programme

International delegates from 22 countries have lauded the scale, planning, and high voter participation in India’s electoral process, describing it as a “true festival of democracy” during their visit under the Election Commission of India’s International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2026.



A total of 38 delegates witnessed the conduct of Legislative Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, observing firsthand the magnitude and precision involved in managing one of the world’s largest democratic exercises.



The delegates, who visited the poll-bound states on April 8 and 9, began their tour at dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the systematic movement of polling personnel and election materials under well-planned logistics and standard operating procedures.



They also interacted with Chief Electoral Officers and senior police officials to understand the overall conduct of elections and security arrangements. The visitors toured CCTV control rooms set up for 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations, which they described as a “strong pillar of transparency”.



On polling day, the delegates observed mock polls before visiting polling stations in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural in Assam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Puducherry to witness the voting process.

Appreciating the inclusive nature of the elections, the delegates highlighted facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, crèches, and polling stations managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwDs). They termed the inclusivity measures as being of the “highest order”.



The visiting teams also toured district-level media monitoring centres and commended the continuous oversight through webcasting. They participated in plantation drives at polling stations, showcasing eco-friendly and sustainable election practices.

In Puducherry, delegates noted enhanced vigilance measures, including flying squads, drone-based monitoring, and innovative initiatives such as a welcoming robot. In Kerala, they visited a Gen Z-themed polling booth and appreciated the enthusiasm of first-time voters, while in Assam’s Kamrup (Rural), they also availed health check-up facilities at polling stations.



The delegates expressed admiration for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said several aspects of India’s election management could serve as learning models for other countries.

The Election Commission of India said the seamless conduct of polling and high voter turnout left a strong impression on the visiting teams, who commended the country’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and excellence.



The International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) is a flagship initiative of the Commission aimed at fostering international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies and global organisations, while showcasing India’s electoral framework and best practices.