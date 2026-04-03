Golden langur mascot ‘Sonaram’ unveiled to boost voter turnout in Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon district has launched Sonaram, a golden langur mascot, to rally voters for the Assam Assembly Elections on April 9, 2026. This vibrant symbol stands for awareness, responsibility, and the impact of every ballot, urging eligible citizens to register, vote peacefully, and unite beyond divisions.

Sonaram targets youth and first-time voters, reminding them that safeguarding heritage starts with one vote shaping Assam's future. Officials encourage everyone to join him at polling stations for a robust democratic show.

The mascot forms part of a statewide push under the Election Commission's SVEEP programme, which kicked off special drives on March 24. Districts are deploying street plays, rangoli contests, slogan-writing events, digital posters, wall art, workshops, and news presentation challenges to boost turnout.

Local flavours shine through custom mascots like Bakhar in Lakhimpur, Ganabandhu in Sonitpur, Jolou in Jorhat, Chameli in Golaghat, and Dwimlu with Sikhiri in Kokrajhar. Public figures add punch: vlogger Abhinav Borah ('LazyGuy') engages young voters in Jorhat, actor Rajiv Duwari serves as SVEEP icon in Lakhimpur, and para-cyclist Rakesh Banik leads drives across districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel oversees the efforts, confident they will lift participation. "These activities aim to embed democratic rights and duties," an official statement said. Polling covers Assam's 126 seats on April 9, with results on May 4.