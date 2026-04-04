High-stakes ‘friendly fight’ in Sivasagar as Akhil Gogoi faces BJP-AJP challenge

As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approach, the Sivasagar constituency has emerged as a key battleground, witnessing a high-profile “friendly contest” between allies of the NDA and regional forces.

Incumbent MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi is aiming to retain his stronghold, but faces a dual challenge from NDA-backed candidates — Prodip Hazarika of the AGP and Kushal Dowari of the BJP.

Gogoi, known for his grassroots activism and anti-incumbency appeal, had secured a decisive victory in 2021 from Sivasagar, defeating BJP’s Surabhi Rajkonwar by over 11,000 votes. His political journey includes a stint in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the anti-CAA protests, a phase that further consolidated his image as a mass leader.

The NDA’s strategy this time revolves around consolidating pro-government votes and preventing fragmentation that previously benefited Gogoi. The contest is being closely watched as a test of whether regional leadership can withstand a coordinated push from the ruling alliance.

Sivasagar, often regarded as the cultural and historical heart of Assam and home to the Ahom legacy, has a politically aware electorate dominated by the Ahom community, along with tea tribe workers and an active middle class. This demographic mix makes the constituency highly competitive and sensitive to both local and broader political narratives.

The BJP has fielded Kushal Dowari, who is attempting to counter Gogoi’s influence with a campaign focused on development and law-and-order issues. However, Dowari’s candidature has also drawn attention due to past legal controversies, which Gogoi has used to sharpen his attacks.

On the other hand, AGP’s Prodip Hazarika brings significant administrative experience, having previously served as a minister and represented the Sivasagar seat multiple times. His presence adds a complex dimension to the race, splitting traditional NDA support bases.

Analysts believe that the outcome will largely depend on whether NDA voters consolidate behind a single candidate or remain divided between BJP and AGP. A split in votes could once again work in Gogoi’s favour, while unity within the alliance could tilt the scales against him.

With polling scheduled for April 26 and counting on May 4, Sivasagar is set to witness an intense triangular contest that could have wider implications for Assam’s political landscape.