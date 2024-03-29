Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold assertion regarding the potential defection of Bhupen Borah from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2025.

Sarma emphasized his confidence in Borah's transition, likening it to the assurance associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The way there is a Modi guarantee, this is the Himanta guarantee," stated Sarma, underlining his certainty regarding Borah's switch to the BJP.

Addressing the media, Sarma urged, “he will come around January-March month of 2025, if the media doesn’t keep embarrassing Bhupen Borah with these questions. He further adds "if you keep on ashaming him with this question then there will be delay in this step."

"We want to bring him with due respect, so please do not keep embarrassing him," Sarma urged, expressing his party's intention to welcome Borah into the BJP fold.

"If he wants to be a Chief Minister, we will further think of that as well", Sarma added.



The CM further said "I came from Congress and BJP made me a CM. Thus, if any member from Congress wants to be the chief minister, they should come to the BJP"

Sarma also commented that recently many Congress members have joined BJP. He further stated his belief that till the last day of this Lok Sabha election, many members from the opposition will come and join BJP and will strengthen PM Modi's hand.

Regarding broader support for the BJP, Sarma projected growing cooperation from the Miya Muslim community until 2032, although he acknowledged that achieving unanimous support would take time.