Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a new initiative aimed at tackling the persistent issue of urban flooding in Rajgarh at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha. The program, titled "Mission Flood Free," is set to implement extensive measures to control and mitigate the menace of flooding in the region.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges posed by urban flooding, which has been a recurrent issue affecting the lives and livelihoods of residents in Rajgarh. He highlighted the urgency of implementing proactive solutions to prevent and minimize the impact of flooding in urban areas.

Under the "Mission Flood Free" initiative, comprehensive measures will be undertaken to enhance the resilience of Rajgarh against flooding events. These measures are expected to include the improvement of drainage systems, the construction of flood barriers, and the implementation of sustainable water management practices.

The Chief Minister stressed the government's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of citizens by investing in infrastructure and initiatives aimed at flood mitigation. He urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, local authorities, and community members, to actively participate in the implementation of the "Mission Flood Free" program.