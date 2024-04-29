Assam is gearing up for the final phase of polling on the remaining four Lok Sabha seats in Western Assam and Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively engaging with voters, particularly focusing on the Muslim electorate which holds significant sway in these constituencies.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the party's strategy to secure a considerable portion of the Muslim vote bank, claiming that half of the state's Muslim electorate has already cast their ballots in favor of the BJP in completed constituencies. He attributed this support to the recognition among Muslim voters that the BJP's agenda is beneficial to their interests.

With the impending third phase of polling, attention is particularly drawn to constituencies like Barpeta and Guwahati. Sarma announced his active involvement in campaigning for BJP allies in these constituencies highlighting the importance of consolidating support among diverse communities.

Sarma's assertions extend beyond electoral politics, as he launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Barpeta. He contrasted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hypothetical scenario under Gandhi's leadership, emphasizing the strides made under Modi's governance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the central government's role in vaccine distribution and pandemic management, Sarma underscored the potential ramifications of alternative leadership on critical issues. He also cited progress in addressing regional challenges, attributing the decline in movements such as the Bodo and Karbi movements to proactive measures undertaken by the Modi administration.

In addition to electoral promises, Sarma outlined plans to empower Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by entrusting them with geo-tagging responsibilities post-elections, stating decentralization and women's empowerment as key tenets of BJP's governance agenda.