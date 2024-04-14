As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are looming over, party leaders throughout the nation are engaging in political campaigns. Arunachal Pradesh, from the northeastern states has already given 10 assembly seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"What Arunachal Pradesh does today, India will do tomorrow," remarked the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the achievement of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

The CM further lauded Arunachal Pradesh for its support towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, "By already blessing BJP by giving 10 assembly seats, people of Arunachal have set the tone for Abki Baar 400 Baar."

In a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Assam CM mentioned, "Modi has resolved to bring back our double engine government with double margin," indicating a strong determination to secure a decisive victory and strengthen the BJP-led coalition's governance.

However, the 10 assembly seats were won uncontested by the BJP. The political discourse in Tezu reflects a sense of anticipation and unity among BJP supporters.