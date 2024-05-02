Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an election rally in Golakganj, Dhubri, on May 2, criticized Congress leader Rakibul Hussain and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

During his speech, CM Sarma remarked, "The drama of Azmal and Congress is nothing new. During the elections of 2021, they bonded and claimed that they were 'Mahajut' (Strong alliance). Now during the Lok Sabha election of 2024, they became 'bhangajut' (meaning broken bond)."

Sarma also commented on the physical appearance of the two leaders, stating, "Rakibul is very fat and Ajmal is also very fat, still they hug each other. And when the calculations get disrupted among themselves, they get distant."

He went on to say, "At times they become bhangajut while on the other they become mahajut. When their mood is good chacha and bhatija (Uncle and nephew) get United."

The Chief Minister accused both Rakibul Hussain and Badruddin Ajmal of engaging in political theatrics, saying, "Now they are making a dramatic scene in Dhubri that the people shouldn't vote for Ajmal whereas, Ajmal is campaigning a drama to not vote for Rakibul. Rakibul Hussain and Badaruddin Azmal have the same switch, their alliance or opposition among themselves is nothing but dramabazi."

Sarma accuses both leaders of engaging in political theatrics suggesting that their public posturing against each other is insincere and merely for show, with little substance behind their alliances or oppositions.