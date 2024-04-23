In a significant revelation, Assam Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, disclosed that certain leaders within the Kerala Congress have entertained discussions about forming a regional party and potentially aligning with the BJP for the forthcoming 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Sarma made these assertions during an interview, stating that these discussions had taken place in Delhi, albeit being temporarily suspended until after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma elaborated on the deliberations, highlighting the decision to defer discussions until after the Lok Sabha polls conclude. He expressed confidence that talks would recommence post-elections, indicating a potential realignment of political alliances in Kerala's landscape.

During a rally, Sarma also criticized Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi had instructed Congress workers not to display the party flag during his campaign in the Lok Sabha constituency. Sarma drew comparisons with the Muslim League, insinuating a tacit agreement between the two parties regarding flag display.

Furthermore, Sarma questioned the lack of action against Kerala's incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan amidst allegations against him, likening it to the situation with Arvind Kejriwal. Sarma suggested that Gandhi's stance might change if Vijayan were to face legal repercussions, echoing his sentiments on the arrest of Kejriwal.

In addition to political commentary, Sarma emphasized the significance of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for India, attributing the determination to enact it solely to PM Narendra Modi. He criticized the Congress and Left parties for purportedly lacking the resolve to implement the UCC, positioning Modi's leadership as the driving force behind such legislative reforms.

Sarma also addressed the situation in Manipur, refuting claims of religious conflict and framing it as a dispute between two communities rather than Hindus and Christians.

As Kerala prepares for polling across 20 Lok Sabha seats on April 26, Sarma's statements inject fresh dynamics into the political discourse, with Wayanad, Thrissur, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram emerging as key battlegrounds to watch.