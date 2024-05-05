As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 progress, the campaign trail in Assam saw its curtains drawn by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, gearing up for the crucial third phase slated for May 7. With fervor and optimism, Sarma rallied alongside party workers travelling through the diverse constituencies of the state, braving scorching heat and relentless rains.

In an acknowledgment on the microblogging platform X, Sarma extended his gratitude to the tireless efforts of each karyakarta, whose commitment stood as a proof to their dedication. He lauded their resilience amidst adversities stating their collective aspiration for the continuity of "Modi 3.0."

The upcoming phase on May 7 will witness voters from four significant constituencies in Assam exercising their democratic right. The constituencies slated for polling include Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Gauhati.