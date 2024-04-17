Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded the election campaign for the first phase in the historically significant town of Sivasagar, Assam. Sivasagar holds immense cultural and historical importance in Assam, serving as a symbol of power and heritage rooted in the rich history of the Ahom dynasty.

On the last day of the first phase election campaign, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "in Assam, the 5 constituencies will go for election in the first phase. BJP will win all 5 seats with a great majority”.

He further said, “this is a heritage and iconic city. The first phase of the election campaign has come to an end here. With everyone's blessings PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time..."

Sivasagar, formerly known as Rangpur, was the capital of the Ahom Kingdom for several centuries. The Ahoms were rulers of Assam for about 600 years, from the 13th century until the early 19th century.

The Talatal Ghar and Kareng Ghar are impressive structures showcasing the architectural ingenuity of the Ahom dynasty. The Talatal Ghar, with its multiple floors and secret underground passages, served as a strategic military outpost and residence for the Ahom kings. The Kareng Ghar, a massive brick structure, was the administrative center of the kingdom and housed important government offices.

The historical significance of Sivasagar as a bastion of Ahom heritage and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's choice of Sivasagar for wrapping up the campaign resonates with the region's rich cultural heritage and serves as a reminder of Assam's glorious past under the Ahom rulers.