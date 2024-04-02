Today, Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, went to Diphu, headquarter of Karbi Anglong district for the upcoming LS elections. Today, BJP candidate Amarsin Tiso from Diphu Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination.

The CM extended his support to the candidate during the nomination. He further addressed the crowd stating that Amarsin Tiso has vowed to take ‘Modi ki guarantee’ to every household. “Today, BJP candidate from Diphu Lok Sabha Shri Amarsin Tiso filed his nomination and vowed to take #ModiKiGaurantee to every household", Sarma tweeted.

Diphu, is a region which has been a hotbed of insurgency in the region. However, addressing the crowd Sarma addressed, "in the last 10 years, militant activities in the tribal areas of Assam have come to a complete halt”. He went on praising Narendra Modi, stating because of his leadership this was made possible.

"Assam's tribal areas have long suffered from the vice of insurgency but due to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi

ji's single minded focus on developing our tribal areas, we have signed agreements with all groups and there's a wave of development in the tribal areas of Assam", the4 CM said further.

Preparation of Lok Sabha elections has picked up heat in the region, with Assam CM starting his unofficial campaign from Majuli on Monday with a cycle rally, accompanied by around thousands of people.

Further, after Diphu he went to Sarupathar today for Vijay Sankalp Yatra.