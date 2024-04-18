In a scathing critique of decades of governmental neglect, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to highlight the historical grievances faced by the Barak Valley region. Sarma highlighted the long-standing issues of neglect, infiltration incentives, infrastructure deficiencies and exploitation of societal fault lines under successive Congress administrations.

"For decades, Cong Govts neglected Assam’s Barak Valley, incentivised infiltration, neglected infrastructure and exploited fault lines," tweeted Chief Minister Sarma.

However, amidst this backdrop of neglect, Sarma expressed optimism about the region's future prospects. He announced a transformative development plan aimed at addressing the longstanding grievances of Barak Valley residents. Sarma stated the imminent establishment of a new medical college, the improvement of road infrastructure and the promise of a more responsive government.

"Today, after 55 years, the region is getting a new medical college, better roads and a responsive government," Sarma's tweet continued.