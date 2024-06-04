Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to remarks made by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who accused Sarma of betraying the Congress party after it lost power. Ramesh claimed that the Congress gave Sarma his "identity and position" and suggested that without the party's support, Sarma would have been "nowhere."

In response, Sarma highlighted his increased national profile and the significance of Assam's political presence on the national stage. "I am the first CM that has been targeted by national leadership so far. So it says that my national profile has gone up during this election," Sarma stated.

Sarma elaborated on the unprecedented attention he and Assam have received from national political figures. "Till date, no national leader has targeted any minister from Assam. National political party spokespersons speaking in a press conference and tweeting against the Chief Minister of Assam has only happened this time. So I enjoy this newfound position of our state," he remarked.

Emphasizing the shift in focus to Assam, Sarma continued, "Assam has become so strong that Jairam Ramesh today is not tweeting about Yogi Adityanath, he is not tweeting about Eknath Shinde, he isn't tweeting about Mohan Yadav, but he is tweeting about Himanta Biswa Sarma. Now you can think about how my state Assam has grown in the national political landscape."

Sarma expressed his gratitude for the increased recognition, saying, "I would like to thank Jairam Ramesh for giving me this wide publicity."