Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a scathing response to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) remarks. Singh had raised concerns about the functioning of EVMs, to which Sarma retorted, accusing Singh and his party of resorting to skepticism only when facing electoral defeats.

"Dignvijaya Singh is losing. Those who are losing will question the EVM," asserted Sarma during a public address. "Later, when we win Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi will speak about 'gadbad' in EVM. When they won the Madhya Pradesh elections, there was no issue with the EVM. When they won the Karnataka elections, there was no issue with the EVM. When they won the Punjab elections, there was no issue with the EVM. When the Congress wins the Karnataka elections, there is no issue with the EVM. When BJP comes to power, EVMs malfunction. What is this magic? Ask Digvijaya Singh."

Sarma's remarks come amidst a contentious debate surrounding the reliability of EVMs in Indian elections. While the Election Commission of India has repeatedly vouched for the credibility and security measures implemented in EVMs, opposition parties have periodically raised concerns over alleged tampering and malfunctions.

The Congress party, in particular, has been vocal about its reservations regarding EVMs, often attributing electoral losses to alleged discrepancies in the voting machines.