Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made his presence felt in Kerala's politics by leading a roadshow in Malappuram. The event was a show of support for K Surendran, BJP's candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Earling in the day, taking to microblogging site X, the Assam Chief Minister launched a scathing attack, accusing Gandhi of leveraging the Wayanad seat as a mere tool to retain his opulent abode in Lutyen’s Delhi. In his fervent address, Sarma painted Gandhi as an absentee Member of Parliament, insinuating that the people of Wayanad had been taken for granted for far too long.

Sarma rallied support for his mission to challenge Gandhi's presence in Wayanad, urging citizens to join him in this decisive campaign. "This time, the people will teach him a lesson for taking them for granted," Sarma declared, amplifying his commitment to wrestle Gandhi's influence in the region.