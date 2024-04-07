Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during an election rally in Hojai under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, pledged to resolve the long-standing issue of 'Doubtful' (D) voters among Bengali-Hindus within six months after the elections. Sarma, a prominent figure in Assam politics, assured the crowd that his government would take decisive action to address this contentious matter, which has been a focal point in the state's political discourse.

The concept of 'D-voters' refers to individuals who are unable to provide sufficient evidence of their Indian nationality. Introduced by the Election Commission in 1997, this designation is unique to Assam and has sparked numerous debates and electoral battles over the years. According to official records presented in the state assembly in February, there are currently 96,987 D-voters in Assam, reflecting the magnitude of the issue.

Sarma, known for his outspoken demeanor, also took a swipe at the opposition Congress party, likening it to an outdated currency note that nobody is willing to accept. He criticized the Congress for its alleged failure to maintain peace and foster development during its tenure, contrasting it with the perceived achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at both the central and state levels.

Highlighting his government's initiatives, Sarma outlined plans for inclusive development, including the creation of job opportunities and improvements in infrastructure. He announced the establishment of a call center in Dergaon to handle reports of crimes, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing public safety and law enforcement.

Moreover, Sarma highlighted the importance of addressing the needs of marginalized communities, particularly the tea tribes, and assured special attention to their development. His speeches at multiple rallies aimed to rally support for the BJP and reinforce the narrative of progress and stability under his leadership.