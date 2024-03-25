Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently likened the current members of Congress to 'fixed deposits' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media, Himanta Biswa Saram said, "Currently the Assam Congress is in our hands only, not controlling them, but our people are only in Congress...they are our 'fixed deposits', whenever we need we can encash it. Whenever any leaders are required for Modi we will bring them."

Further CM Sarma also asserted that leaving few blood-blooded family members from the Congress party, all red-blooded members belong to BJP.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted that in the past one and a half months a large portion of Congress members and prominent leaders have left the party and joined either the saffron party or BJP ally AGP but along with that even booth-level workers have also left the party and joined the BJP.



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"I believe that by 2026 there will be no party called Congress party in Assam and will survive in small pockets of the state," CM added.

Earlier on March 24, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked speculation about the imminent defection of Congress leader and APCC President Bhupen Borah to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing reporters on March 24, Sarma said, "Ask me, when will Bhupen Borah join the BJP? He will join the BJP anytime. Since I am saying this, I have a reason for it. He will join soon."

Dismissing the credibility of Congress leaders' statements, Sarma stated his insider knowledge, claiming, "Leaders who speak to the press about anything, immediately call me and tell me everything. That I said all these... do not mind me."

Further fueling speculation, Sarma referenced Gaurav Gogoi's background, stating, "Gaurav Gogoi belongs to a royal family."