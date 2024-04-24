Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 23 questioned the familiarity of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with the people of Wayanad.

During his visit to the region, Sarma asked local residents if Gandhi owned a house there if they had his mobile number, and if they had ever shared a meal with him.

He claimed that none of the locals he interacted with could provide answers to his queries and remained clueless.

"One MP should at least come to his constituency 2-3 days in a month but all the criteria only one can assume that Rahul Gandhi comes for filing nomination and one annual visit which exactly looks like a tourist."



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Further CM Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's activity fits as a good tourist but does not fit into a good MP.

"If He was an MP for Wayanad at least his mobile number would have been known to few people and also have a residence...I told whatever I felt like," he added.

Sarma also slammed Rahul Gandhi on caste census and asserted that the way Rahul Gandhi speaks about caste census among the Hindus but the same is not applied to the Muslims.