In a sharp rebuke aimed at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the Gandhi family, likening them to 'Amul Baby' and suggesting that the public should prioritize visiting Kaziranga to observe wildlife rather than attending political rallies.

Sarma said, "Who will come to see Priyanka? Instead, people will go to Kaziranga and see Tiger and Rhinos. Time is precious, and that way time will be justified if people do so. Is there any benefit in looking at the Gandhi family? They are 'Amul Baby'... they are suited in Amul campaign..instead of watching Amul baby... you should go and watch Rhinos in Kaziranga... it will benefit you."

Sarma's comments come amidst a political atmosphere charged with the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. While around 2000 to 3000 individuals reportedly attended Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Jorhat, Sarma dismissed the turnout as insignificant stating the allure of wildlife tourism in Kaziranga over political events.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on her first roadshow in Assam on Tuesday, commencing from Titabor Chariali within the Jorhat constituency, spanning roughly 2 kilometers.

The event was organized in bolstering the campaign for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who finds himself in a head-to-head battle against the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament, Topon Gogoi.

Accompanying Priyanka Gandhi were Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Borah, President of the All Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, alongside other prominent state leaders.

As they traversed the route, Gandhi acknowledged the crowds lining both sides of the road from the campaign vehicle, flanked by Gaurav Gogoi, the Lok Sabha hopeful for Jorhat constituency.

Beginning her day at Jorhat airport, Gandhi made her way to Titabor, the electoral turf of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a pivotal segment of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Expressing her sentiments, Gandhi conveyed, “The North Eastern states boast a distinctive cultural tapestry, yet the BJP government’s policies seem poised to dismantle that identity. Furthermore, the burden of inflation and unemployment weigh heavily on the populace. The five guarantees outlined by the Congress promise not only relief but also a strengthening of the youth, the bedrock of our nation’s future.”