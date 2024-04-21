Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 20 dismissed the Congress party from the electoral equation in Assam and said that the real contest lies with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Speaking after a rally supporting BJP's Diphu candidate Amar Singh Tisso, Sarma confidently predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Sarma said, "There is no Congress in Assam now... Our contest is with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)... In Nagaon and Karimganj, Congress is not in the picture." He highlighted the BJP's dominance, stating, "In 5 seats, we have a clean sweep... In 11 seats in Assam, there is no contest or election... BJP is winning in all these seats and it's a clean sweep."

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about BJP's prospects in constituencies going to polls in the second phase. "The position of BJP is quite good... In Nagaon also, BJP is doing well," Sarma said. He plans to attend an election rally on April 23 to gauge the ground situation further.

However, Sarma refrained from making predictions about Dhubri, citing lack of firsthand assessment. "For Dhubri, I cannot say anything as I have not been there... After the election, I can predict and say all... But I must say, BJP is just moving forward and we are performing well... Everybody loves Modi ji," he added.