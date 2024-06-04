Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratitude to the people of Assam for their trust in the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA partners after the BJP-led coalition party emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha general elections.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta wrote, “I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state.”

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister also informed that the NDA’s performance has improved given that the vote share jumped from 39 per cent in 2019 to 46 per cent in 2024 and hailed the state’s transformation in the past 3 years.

“The NDA has also bettered its overall vote share to nearly 46 per cent, a huge jump from the 39 per cent vote share we secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 44 per cent in the 2021 assembly elections. This we have achieved despite the 40 percent minority population in the state. This translates into a lead for the NDA in more than 90 of 126 assembly segments, a much-improved outcome compared to our performance in the 2021 Assembly elections. Clearly, today’s results are a vote for the overall transformation Assam has been experiencing in the last 3 years.”

Thanking PM Narendra Modi, CM Himanta also said, “With the blessings of Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, we remain committed to delivering on our promise to establish Assam among the top states in the country.”