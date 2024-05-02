Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an election rally raised a question to Congress leader Rakibul Hussian and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal if they are offering Eid Namaz in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Sarma further asked whether they are observing the religious practice in Pakistan or Bangladesh or in Assam, following the rise to power of Narendra Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending an election rally in Dhubri's Golakganj slammed sitting MP Badruddin Ajmal as well as Congress Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussian on May 2.



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Addressing a gathering, CM Sarma said, "People of Dhubri has decided that this time, Ajaml's days are over...no place for Congress leader Rakibul Hussian and mulling to make Modi as the next Prime Minister. Yesterday Rakibul Hussian said that he doesnot care even 50 CMs...I will tell Hussain you need not have to care about 50 CMs, just try to manage one CM, i.e. Himanta Biswa Sarma...but he cannot do it as people's blessings are with 'mama'".

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma also accused Ajmal and Rakibul of spreading false propagada claiming, if BJP comes to power, minorities will be barred from offering namaz, eid.

"Its been 10 years Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, did namaz ever stopped or even eid. One should ask Rakibul and Ajmal if Modi after becoming the PM namaz and eid has been stopped then where are they (Rakibul and Ajmal) are offering eid namaz, in Assam or Bangladesh or Pakistan."