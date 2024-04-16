Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 16 questioned Gaurav Gogoi for being more vocal on Manipur's issues than his home state.

Sarma asked Gogoi if he is the son-in-law or grandson of Manipur.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Gaurav Gogoi in the last 10 years haven't spoken a word about Assam in the parliament. Whenever he goes to parliament he only speaks about Manipur. Is he Manipur's son-in-law or grandson? Day and night he speaks about Manipur and someone from here says he has spoken a lot."

CM Sarma further claimed that Gaurav Gogoi is nowhere to be seen in Me-Dam-Me-Phi, Barpeta Satra or even in Majuli Bhaona but in the election he will be there.

However, Gogoi has not yet responded to Sarma's allegation.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma questions Gaurav Gogoi's religious stance amidst Eid namaz and protest on Ram Mandir consecration day

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma also questioned Gaurav Gogoi's religious stance, criticising him for offering the namaz of Eid while protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a recent media interaction, raised questions on the religious sincerity of Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi.

He pointed out their participation in Eid celebrations while showing apparent indifference towards the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Sarma questioned why Gaurav Gogoi did not exhibit the same religious fervour during the temple consecration, as he was seen protesting with Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi offered namaz in Sivsagar and Gaurav knows how namaz is performed and he knows better where he has learnt...But the thing is, on Eid along with PM Modi even we have extended our wishes. I have only one question in mind, the day when Ram Mandir's consecration was going on, why Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi did not feel the same religious fervour...While Ram Temple's consecration was going on, he was accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon protesting. The respect towards Eid should be equal towards Ram Mandir.