Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questions Gaurav Gogoi's religious stance, criticises for offering namaz of Eid while protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a recent media interaction, raised questions on the religious sincerity of Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi.

He pointed out their participation in Eid celebrations while showing apparent indifference towards the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Sarma questioned why Gaurav Gogoi did not exhibit the same religious fervour during the temple consecration, as he was seen protesting with Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.



Also Read: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi offered namaz in Sivsagar and Gaurav knows how namaz is performed and he knows better where he has learnt...But the thing is, on Eid along with PM Modi even we have extended our wishes. I have only one question in mind, the day when Ram Mandir consecration was going on, why Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi did not feel the same religious fervour...While Ram Temple's consecration was going on, he was accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon protesting. The respect towards Eid should be equal towards Ram Mandir.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that the problems of Assamese Muslims cannot be resolved via appeasement but only by providing state government jobs, giving quality education, speak against child marriage to take them forward.

"Gaurav Gogoi has done a major sin by not being part of Ram Temple consecration instead buttered Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon to participate in a protest...Namaz on the one hand and on the other hand protested on the day of Ram Temple consecration", said the CM.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also questioned Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi and asked where was he when APCC president Bhupen Borah called Lord Krisha a 'love jihad'.

The Assam CM also claimed now the Hindu community is now questioning Gaurav Gogoi's respect for his own community, following his participation in Eid prayers while protesting on the day of the Ram Temple consecration.