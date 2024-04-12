In an election campaign rally held in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, the Chief Minister of Assam criticized the Congress party while advocating for a peaceful and progressive Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the crowd, the CM remarked, "no PM from the Congress party has ever worn the Assamese Gamusa in Delhi, and also none of them visited Assam multiple times." With this statement the CM highlighted a perceived disconnect between the Congress leadership and the cultural ethos of Assam, emphasizing the importance of local representation and engagement.

Further, the CM expressed concerns about the impact of strikes on Assam's development, stating firmly, "we can't destroy Assam by holding strikes."

Turning attention to the electoral landscape, the CM questioned the candidacy of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, asking, "despite being a single person from a party, why is Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting elections?"

CM criticized Gogoi's candidacy, stating, "Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting elections sitting on the chest of the Congress party," talking about opportunism in political maneuvering.

Emphasizing the vision for Assam, the CM reiterated the desire for a state free from violence and disruptions. "We want an Assam which is not filled with bloodbath or strikes," the CM declared.