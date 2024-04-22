Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in the upcoming elections was merely a ploy to retain his luxurious bungalow in Lutyen’s Delhi. Sarma accused Gandhi of being an absentee Member of Parliament and vowed that the people of Wayanad would teach him a lesson for taking them for granted.

Posting a message on his microblogging site X handle , Sarma urged ppeople to join him in his mission to challenge Gandhi's stronghold in the region. "This time, the people will teach him a lesson for taking them for granted," Sarma said as he called for support in his roadshow campaign aimed at challenging Gandhi's presence in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had stirred controversy, with people questioning his motives and commitment to the constituency.