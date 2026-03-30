Himanta Biswa Sarma says BJP ensures harmony, targets Congress over ‘Miya’ politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 30 asserted that different communities in the state are living in harmony under BJP rule, while launching a sharp attack on the Congress during a series of election rallies.

Addressing gatherings in Dhemaji, Majuli, Naoboicha, and Sadiya, Sarma accused the Congress of focusing on what he described as “appeasement politics” and neglecting the welfare of indigenous communities. He said the BJP government is working for all sections of society, including Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-speaking people, Gorkhas, and tribal communities.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress had prioritised certain groups during its tenure, while the BJP has shifted focus towards indigenous welfare. He also claimed that significant changes have taken place since the BJP came to power in 2016.

Highlighting development in Majuli, Sarma said the river island has seen progress only after the BJP assumed office, adding that he has personally visited the area multiple times to oversee development work.

Taking a swipe at the Congress’s election slogan of “Natun Bor Asom,” he said his vision of a “Bor Asom” is rooted in the ideals of Srimanta Sankardev and Chaolung Sukapha.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.