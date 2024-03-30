Three leaders of the Congress party in Assam have crossed party lines to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), setting the stage for what Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts will be a mass exodus in the coming days.

The announcement came following a meeting of the Prabharis, overseers of the 126 assembly constituencies, convened today at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media after the meeting, disclosed the defections and expressed confidence that more would follow suit. "Today three leaders of Congress joined BJP. Tomorrow many others will join BJP," said Sarma.

Furthermore, Sarma announced his campaign plans, declaring his intention to kickstart his election campaign from Majuli on April 1st, expressing the BJP's ambition to lead in 105 out of 126 assembly constituencies statewide.

This announcement comes on the heels of Sarma's earlier engagement with party workers, as he shared on the microblogging site X. Sarma stated the momentum building towards the looming Lok Sabha polls and hinted at the strategic discussions underway within the party.