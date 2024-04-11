Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, raised eyebrows with his candid remarks on the state of Indian politics. Sarma's pointed question, " Who would choose Rahul Gandhi over Narendra Modi when it comes to voting?"

Speaking to reporters in Tengakhat, Sarma challenged the viability of Gandhi's candidacy in the face of Modi's widespread popularity.

"Even if we ask a LP school student who they want as the country's prime minister, they will say they want Narendra Modi," he added.

Sarma's remarks come amidst a political landscape in Assam that has seen a steady stream of defections from various parties, notably Congress, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Highlighting this trend, Sarma noted the dwindling presence of Congress members in Rajiv Bhawan, the party's headquarters, suggesting a shifting political allegiance in the state.

"In Dibrugarh, the Congress did not have any candidates, so they fielded Lurinjyoti Gogoi," Sarma remarked, further illustrating the challenges faced by the Congress in maintaining its electoral relevance. He also hinted at the imminent entry of Bhupen Borah into the BJP fold, suggesting a broader realignment of political forces in Assam.

"With Bhupen Borah soon to join, and many Congress leaders in touch with me, you will soon see him in BJP's maafler," Sarma said.