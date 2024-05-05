The Mankachar rally scheduled for today, led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had to be canceled as adverse weather conditions prevented the Chief Minister's helicopter from taking off.

The rally was a part of the ongoing campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Chief Minister Sarma campaigning on behalf of Javed Islam.

Earlier in the day, Guwahati witnessed fervent campaigning as the state gears up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. One of the highlights was a massive motorcycle rally led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which energized supporters across Guwahati.

The bike rally, which commenced at Khanapara on the outskirts of the city, attracted a large number of participants. The convoy of hundreds of motorcycles made a spirited journey through Guwahati, with supporters lining the streets, cheering, and showering flower petals on the Chief Minister's convoy.

Today marks the final day of campaigning before the third phase of elections in Assam. The constituencies of Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri are set to go to polls on May 7, with 47 candidates vying for victory. An estimated 81 lakh voters are expected to exercise their democratic right in this phase.