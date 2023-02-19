As the Meghalaya Assembly Elections is approaching, the BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie, has made a surprising statement that there are no restrictions on consuming beef in the party. In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Mawrie stated that he himself eats beef and there is no issue with it.

Mawrie was quoted as saying, "In BJP, there is no problem. BJP does not think of any caste, creed or religion. We can have anything we want. It is our food habit. Why should a political party have a problem with it?"

When asked about the party's stance on cow slaughter, which is considered sacred in Hinduism, Mawrie stated that "We follow our own food habit and there is no ban, there are no direction for us."

He further added that everyone in Meghalaya eats beef, and there are no restrictions in the state. "It is our habit and culture," he said.

In addition to his comments on beef, Mawrie also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections. He said that the party will field candidates for all 60 seats in the state and that they are expecting a good show and further added that there will be traingular contest in Meghalaya with NPP and UDP.

"We will win at least 34 seats in the upcoming elections, and this is our projection. It is now up to the people whether they vote for us or not. If people want peace and development in the state, they should definitely give BJP a chance to rule the state," he added.

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, to elect all 60 members of the legislative assembly, with results expected to be declared on March 2.