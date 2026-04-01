If I'm blamed for Bhupen Borah and Pradyut Bordoloi's exit, I take it as a compliment: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on March 31 struck a confident note on the party’s prospects in Assam, asserting that a united opposition alliance has addressed the vote fragmentation that impacted previous elections.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Gogoi was asked about remarks by Bhupen Borah and the exit of Pradyut Bordoloi, developments earlier anticipated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and whether being blamed for such exits makes it difficult to lead the party amid allegations of internal “spying.”

Responding with a mix of humour and political messaging, Gogoi said, “On a lighter note, if someone says I (referring to Bhupen Borah) could no longer be a spy because of the party president, I think he is giving a compliment to me...But more importantly, these are bound to happen.”

Gogoi went on to allege that such developments are part of a familiar political strategy employed by the BJP leadership. “I know the politics of Himanta Biswa Sarma very well. The same tactics were tried during the last Lok Sabha election,” he said, claiming that attempts to draw away grassroots Congress leaders in Jorhat had ultimately strengthened the party instead of weakening it.

Drawing a parallel with the current political scenario, Gogoi said recent defections from Congress to the BJP have had a “counter effect,” creating divisions within the ruling party between veteran leaders and new entrants. At the same time, he said these shifts have injected “buoyancy and vibrancy” into the Congress by opening space for new leadership.

Highlighting organisational changes, Gogoi noted that the party has fielded close to 13 women candidates and more than 20 candidates under the age of 40, signalling a generational shift within the Congress.

He also pointed to reverse political movement, stating that several leaders from the BJP have joined the Congress. In particular, he mentioned Nandita Garlosa from Dima Hasao, describing her as a strong tribal voice whose induction strengthens the party’s outreach among indigenous communities.

Reiterating his broader political assessment, Gogoi said the coming together of opposition parties has created a strong alternative in Assam, expressing confidence that voters are responding positively to the alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.