Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha claimed on Sunday that the victory of the INDI Bloc alliance in the Lok Sabha election is certain and that they will form the government at the center.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines after addressing an organizational meeting on Sunday, PCC Chief Saha stated that counting agents will be present at all 18 counting centers in Tripura on June 4th.

"Counting agents of the INDI Bloc will be present on June 4th at all counting centers across the state. We are hopeful that the INDI Bloc's results will be favorable nationwide and that we will come into power," he said.

In the recently concluded election in Tripura, the Congress alleged massive poll manipulation and accused the BJP of not allowing polling agents and obstructing voters from reaching polling booths to cast their votes. They have also demanded a re-poll in the West Parliamentary Constituency where the election was held on April 19th.

Regarding the meeting, Saha, who was also the INDI Bloc and Congress candidate in the West Parliamentary Constituency, said that it was an extended meeting of Pradesh Congress where leaders from grassroots levels attended.

"It was an organizational meeting. In the meeting, we tried to understand the recently concluded election reports district-wise from the district and block presidents. After the conclusion of the election, they have submitted detailed reports about the polls to us. As they have come here, we have discussed all the election-related reports thoroughly. We have made a roadmap to strengthen our organization and to bolster the party in areas where we are weak. We have assigned some responsibilities to individuals for organizational work," he said.