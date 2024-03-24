Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena announced that the entire INDIA alliance will organize a 'maha rally' on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It is aimed at safeguarding democracy in the country. Atishi emphasized the significance of the rally, stating, "this rally is to safeguard the democracy of this country," noting a series of recent challenges to democratic processes.

Atishi highlighted concerns over recent events, including the arrest of a sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before elections, the freezing of the bank account of the major opposition party, Congress, and the sealing of AAP's office where politicians are barred from entry. She questioned, "If we will get the permission to hold the rally?" expressing doubts about the fairness of the electoral process.

Atishi underscored the importance of opposition participation in elections for the sustenance of democracy, stating, "If the opposition is not allowed to play elections then how will the democracy of this nation be sustained." These concerns underscore the necessity of the upcoming rally organized by the INDIA alliance.