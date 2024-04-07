BJP national president JP Nadda held a rally in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu today. He rallied to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return for a third term, aiming to elevate India to the world's third-largest economy.

Commencing his address by lauding the developmental strides achieved during the BJP-led central government's tenure, Nadda attributed India's progress to PM Modi's leadership.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made significant strides in development," stated Nadda. "India, which was the 11th economic power in 2019, has now ascended to the fifth position, surpassing Great Britain despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine war."

Anticipating India's ascent to the third-largest economy globally in 2024, Nadda highlighted the sixfold increase in production and exports in the electronics sector under Modi's governance, emphasizing the shift towards 'Made in India' mobile phones.

Furthermore, Nadda underscored India's emergence as the third-largest automobile market and its dominance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, crediting PM Modi's leadership for the nation's progress.

Addressing the imminent general elections in Tamil Nadu, slated for April 19, Nadda urged voters to support the BJP for the state's advancement and India's continued growth trajectory.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance clinched a landslide victory, securing 38 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. However, with Nadda's impassioned plea and promises of further development, the BJP seeks to sway the electoral landscape in the upcoming polls.