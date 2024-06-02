The India Today Axis My India Exit Poll delivered a correct prediction of the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly poll results.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 46 out of 60 seats, holding fort for a third consecutive term in the state. The India Today Axis My India Exit Poll had rightly predicted that the saffron party would grab 44-51 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress managed only 1 seat in the state which was at par with the India Today Axis My India Exit Poll’s prediction that the Congress would attain 1-4 seats. The NPP emerged victorious in 5 seats, while the prediction was at 2-6 seats.

In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) secured a comfortable majority in the Sikkim Assembly polls, winning 31 out of 32 seats. This was predicted correctly by the India Today Axis My India Exit Poll which stated that SKM would grab 24-30 seats.

On the other hand, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) grabbed 1 seat, as correctly predicted by the Axis My India poll which expected the party to attain 1-3 seats.

The India Today Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted 0-2 seats for BJP which also stood correct as the saffron party did not win any seat in the Assembly polls.