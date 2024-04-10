Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision for Bengal, focusing on key issues such as infiltration and poverty while urging for a stronger BJP presence in the state.

Shah alleged that the current administration led by Mamata Banerjee has failed to effectively tackle this issue due to infiltrators being perceived as a crucial vote bank. He contrasted this with the BJP government's success in halting infiltration in Assam and assured the audience that a BJP-led government in Bengal could replicate this achievement.

"Mamata Didi will not stop infiltration because these infiltrators are her vote bank. PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government can stop infiltration in Bengal. We stopped infiltration in Assam," Shah declared, underlining the party's commitment to securing the borders and safeguarding national security.

Switching gears, Shah turned his attention to the issue of poverty, attributing the region's dire economic situation to the policies of the Communist Party and Trinamool Congress. He pointed out the significant electoral gains made by the BJP in Bengal, rising from 2 seats in 2014 to 18 seats in 2019, and emphasized the need to further increase this tally to over 30 seats in the upcoming elections.

"The people of Bengal in 2014 gave us only two seats and then in 2019 you gave us 18 seats and PM Modi became the Prime Minister with more than 300 seats. Now in 2024, we have to increase it from 18 to 30 and cross 370 seats," Shah stated, rallying support for a stronger BJP mandate to drive development and prosperity in Bengal.

Shah's address encapsulated the BJP's ambitious agenda for Bengal, rooted in promises of security, economic growth, and a robust governance model.