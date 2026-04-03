Infiltrators seek power in Meghalaya's Garo Hills by marrying tribal women: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 3 launched a strong political offensive against the Congress while addressing a rally at Dudhnoi College Field in Goalpara district, campaigning for NDA candidates Tankeshwar Rabha and Pabitra Rabha.

In a controversial remark, Shah alleged that infiltrators in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills were attempting to capture political power by marrying tribal women, claiming that such developments had led to recent unrest in the region. He cautioned that similar attempts could be made in Goalpara if people did not remain vigilant.

Targeting the Congress, Shah accused the party of neglecting tribal welfare and development. He contrasted this with the NDA government’s record, highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured the elevation of Droupadi Murmu as the country’s first tribal President. “Congress campaigns here but never speaks about tribal progress,” Shah said.

Outlining a series of welfare measures, Shah promised that every district in Assam would have a dairy facility and that each tribal household would be provided with livestock, including an ox and a buffalo. He added that farmers would receive ₹11,000 annually from the Centre, tribal families would benefit from free ration schemes, and education would be guaranteed from kindergarten to postgraduate level. Women, he said, would receive ₹3,000 per month under government welfare initiatives.

On law and order, Shah claimed that previous Congress governments had kept Assam in a state of unrest, while the BJP had restored peace. He warned that a Congress victory could lead to a return of instability, asserting that the decade under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was marked by violence in the state.

Reiterating the BJP’s stance on illegal immigration, Shah vowed to make Assam “infiltrator-free,” stating that all illegal encroachers would be removed if the party secured a clear mandate. He claimed that the government had already reclaimed 2.5 lakh acres of land from encroachers over the past five years.

He also spoke about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, emphasising that while it would bring uniformity in personal laws, tribal areas would remain outside its ambit.

Concluding his address, Shah urged voters to support NDA candidates, stating that only the BJP could ensure security, development, and protection of tribal rights in Assam.