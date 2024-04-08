The intense battle for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat is set to unfold between two prominent Ahom community figures, BJP's incumbent MP, Tapon Gogoi, and Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The Ahom voters, who make up about 33% of the total 17 lakh electorate, could significantly sway the result. Tapon Gogoi, a former AASU general secretary, holds considerable influence in his constituency.

Conversely, Gaurav Gogoi, a two-time MP from Kaliabor, now shifted to Jorhat, aims to capitalize on his goodwill, family connections, and the support his father previously garnered among the constituency's people.

Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress member, has expressed his views on the current political scenario in Assam. According to him, the battle is between two factions of Congress. He explained that the original BJP leaders and genuine AGP leaders, along with the grassroots workers, are being sidelined. He added that the growing power of the BJP is largely due to the former Congress members. Hence, the real fight is between Congress A, which is dedicated to party ideology and serves the people of Assam, and Congress B, which is more concerned about personal wealth accumulation within the BJP.



Also Read: Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency - Know your candidates, population, polling percentage, last elections results

On the other hand, Tapan Gogoi expressed his confidence in the developmental work done by PM Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also has faith in the beneficiaries of Arunodoi and ration card holders. In a conversation with India Today NE, he clarified that as per the new rule set by the government, the MP's role is to demand work from the central government, while the state government is responsible for the execution. There are no specific MP schemes, all proposals are processed through the state government.

Gaurav Gogoi, the son of ex-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, has shared his views on Himanta Biswa Sarma's exit from the Congress party. According to Gaurav, Sarma's departure was not due to any internal issues in Congress but was a consequence of external pressures such as the Sharada scam and the Louis Berger scam. Gaurav compared Sarma's situation to 'washing powder Nirma', suggesting that Sarma's shift to BJP has effectively 'cleansed' him of his alleged involvement in these scams. Gaurav revealed that while Sarma was a part of Congress, he faced a CBI raid and summons, but post his association with BJP, all cases against him were dismissed. Gaurav further accused the BJP of this tactic, claiming that any income tax raids cease the moment one becomes a part of the party.

In a recent statement about the opposition alliance, Tapan Gogoi confidently declared that there is no existence of such an alliance. He further asserted his confidence in winning the upcoming election by a significant margin of votes.

The fight for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat has turned into a significant face-off between the Gogois. The Ahom and tea garden voters will play a crucial role in determining the victorious Gogoi.