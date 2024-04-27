Pro-Khalistani separatist and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib Lok seat as an Independent candidate, said his mother Balwinder Kaur on April 27.

Singh’s mother also claimed that pressure was being put on him to contest the polls, adding that he will now begin his political innings from Khadoor Sahib.

It is to be mentioned here that the pro-Khalistani leader is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.



Also Read: Assam: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's family visits Dibrugarh Central Jail ahead of second phase of LS Polls

On talks of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha elections, his mother, Balwinder Kaur said, "Pressure was being put on Amritpal Singh to contest the elections and now he is going to start his political innings from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. This election will not be fought by him on the platform of any party. This election will be fought as an independent candidate. Amritpal Singh knows the issues of Punjab very well and this election will be fought on those issues."

Earlier on April 25, Tarsem Singh, father of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, addressed speculation about his son's potential candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hhe clarified that a final decision has not been made and that the family is still considering their options.